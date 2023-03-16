Moon River Road fire destroys structure

Published 8:48 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023

By Chandler Inions

A fire broke in northeastern Rowan County on Thursday afternoon and destroyed a house. No injuries were reported.

Area first responders were dispatched to the 300 block of Moon River Road at approximately 5 p.m. after a call notified them of a double-wide structure fire.

Millers Ferry Fire Department was the closest agency to the scene.

Neighbors indicated that no one was living there at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. As more information becomes available, it will be provided.

