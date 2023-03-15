March 15 blotter: Traffic stop leads to recovery of copper wire, drug arrest Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

SALISBURY — Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies took a man into custody after information obtained during a traffic stop revealed an involvement with copper wire theft at a new development.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Justin Andrew Davis and another man were pulled over near the Fleming Candy Company on South Main Street in Salisbury.

During the encounter, deputies noticed items in the vehicle that appeared to be consistent with a schedule-I narcotic. While speaking with the two individuals, deputies also learned that Davis was likely in possession of copper wires that had been taken from construction sites on East Ridge Road.

In the ensuing investigation, the deputies located copper coils in a wheelbarrow at Davis’ home. They also reportedly found copper wires in the suspect’s pockets during the search that were believed to be linked to the stolen copper wires.

Davis was arrested and charged with felony possession of a schedule-I controlled substance, as well as three counts of felony larceny and three counts of damage to property.

The other man had not been charged with anything stemming from the incident.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• A woman was the victim of property damage that reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Shuff Lane in Gold Hill between 4:30 p.m. on March 11 and 3:51 a.m. on March 12.

• A man was the victim of larceny from a building that reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Boating Terrace around 1:23 p.m. on March 12.

• A Phaniel Church Road man in Rockwell reportedly paid in advance for work that was never completed.

• A man was the victim of a motor-vehicle theft that reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Homer Corriher Road in China Grove between midnight and noon on March 9.

• A report of burglary by unlawful entry was taken at West Rowan Middle School around 6:44 p.m. on March 12.

• Blake James Bishop, 24, was arrested on March 12 and charged with felony motor vehicle larceny.

• Aaron Alexander Mill, 32, was arrested on March 12 and charged with felony obtaining property by a false pretense.

• Logan Gage Snyder, 18, was arrested on March 12 and charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building.

In Salisbury Police reports

• A woman was the victim of larceny from a motor vehicle that occurred in the 100 block of Crawford Street between 5 p.m. on March 11 and 7:30 p.m. on March 13. The total estimated loss was $10.

• A report of property damage was taken in the Britton Village Apartments located in the 2200 block of Statesville Boulevard on March 13. The incident reportedly occurred between 7:15-7:21 p.m. on March 13.