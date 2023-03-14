Local sports: Hornets sweep CCC basketball honors Published 11:52 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

From staff reports

Salisbury junior Juke Harris, who broke the Rowan County record with 29.2 points per game, is the Central Carolina Conference Player of the Year for boys basketball.

Salisbury’s Mike Geter and Deuce Walker and North Rowan’s George Maxwell and Amari McArthur made all-conference.

Salisbury’s Bryan Withers was voted CCC Coach of the Year. The Hornets shared the regular-season championship with Thomasville and won the CCC tourney.

Thomasville’s Janhri Luckey was runner-up for CCC Player of the Year honors.

•••

Salisbury senior Kyla Bryant was named CCC Player of the Year for girls basketball.

Bryant led the Hornets to the conference regular-season and tournament championships.

North Rowan’s Bailee Goodlett, who had a record-breaking season for the Cavaliers, was runner-up for CCC Player of the Year.

Salisbury’s MaKayla Noble, Icesios Nwafor and Mary Morgan and Notth Rowan’s Brittany Ellis and Chloee Stoner made all-conference.

Salisbury’s Lakai Brice was voted CCC Coach of the Year. North Rowan’s Darra Walker was runner-up.

Basketball commit

Salisbury shot-blocker Haley Dalton announced a commitment to Winston-Salem State.

HS swimming

Salisbury’s Kate Burton, Ava Morris, Meredith Burton, Lucy Heilig were All-Central Carolina Conference swimmers.

Morris was co-swimmer of the year for the conference, along with West Davidson’s Cali Milan.

In boys swimming, Salisbury’s Gray Davis, Nate Shaffer, Sawyer Burton and Wyatt Goodnight were all-conference.

West Davidson’s Luke Nebrich was the Swimmer of the Year for the boys.

HS baseball

Salisbury lost 13-2 to Montgomery Central on Friday.

Mike Geter had three hits to lead the Hornets.

Salisbury (0-5) lost 15-5 to East Surry on Saturday.

•••

West Rowan lost 7-5 to Ledford at Finch Field on Saturday on a walk-off grand slam by Kelvyn Paulino.

Drew Burton had two hits and two RBIs for the Falcons. Burton and Matthew Connolly had doubles.

Maddox Moore, Alex Orourke, Cole Blevins and Burton pitched for the Falcons.

College baseball

UNC’s Vance Honeycutt (Salisbury) has five homers, 16 RBIs and 10 steals in 17 games.

•••

High Point’s Charlie Klingler (East Rowan) had a homer, double and three RBIs in a 13-10 win against Lafayette.

•••

Cleveland Community College’s Aiden Schenck (East Rowan) had a big day against Southwest Virginia, going 6-for-8 with a triple and five RBIs.

Schenck hit his first homer of the season on March 5 against Guilford Tech.

•••

Caldwell Community College’s Steven Smith (West Rowan) is batting .386 with three homers and 14 RBIs. Hayden Setzer (East Rowan) is batting .500 with seven homers and 23 RBIs in 17 games. Setzer is 4-0 on the mound.

•••

John Owen (East Rowan) struck out 10 Carolina University batters as Pfeiffer won 6-2 in its home opener on Friday.

•••

Catawba swept a three-game series with St. Michael’s winning 6-1 and 17-1 on Saturday and 3-2 on Sunday.

The Indians won 5-3 against Cedarville on Friday.

The Indians (15-9) will get back into South Atlantic Conference play at home this weekend against Coler.

College softball

UNC Wilmington’s Mary Sobataka (West Rowan) had three hits, including a walk-off triple in Sunday’s 6-5 win against Towson.

Sobataka’s 13 RBIs are second on the team.

•••

Catawba lost 7-6 and 10-9 at Carson-Newman on Saturday.

Molly Starider hit three homers to lead the Indians.

HS boys basketball

RALEIGH — With their high-scoring attack held below their average, Central Cabarrus still managed to push past Northwood 65-51 to win the 3A state championship on Saturday.

The Vikings capped an undefeated season.

Desmond Kent Jr. had 16 points and three blocks on his way to being selected as the Charlie Adams Most Valuable Player. Adriel Miller also scored 16. Jaiden Thompson scored 10 and was chosen as the Most Outstanding Player for the Vikings.

It was the first state title for the Vikings since 2000.

Central Cabarrus (32-0) is coached by Jim Baker, a North Rowan graduate and former Catawba player and long-time head coach.

Fundraiser

Catawba Athletics will hold its third annual CLASS Act Fundraising Event on Sunday, March 26, at Peeler Crystal Lounge and Keppel Auditorium on the campus of Catawba College.

The 2023 CLASS Act Fundraising Event benefits all women’s sports at Catawba College, including basketball, beach volleyball, cross country, golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis, track & field, and volleyball.