High school softball: Walk-off win for Raiders; Hornets put up 28 Published 11:24 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

From staff reports

LANDIS — Lexie Ritchie hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to give South Rowan a 6-4 win against West Davidson on Wednesday.

Ritchie also starred in the circle. She relieved in the fourth and shut out West Davidson the rest of the way. She struck out five, walked one and allowed one hit.

South (2-1) took a 4-1 lead on a three-run homer by freshman Campbell Withers in the second inning.

West Davidson (1-3) scored three in the third for a 4-all tie and the game stayed deadlocked until Ritchie’s walk-off homer over the center-field fence.

Carmen Thomas had two doubles and scored two runs. Danica Krieg had a run-scoring hit and Kynlee Dextraze had two hits, including a double.

•••

CONCORD — Salisbury demolished Concord 28-8 on Wednesday.

The Hornets (2-3) have won twice against Concord. They pounded 23 hits and scored in every inning in the five-inning game. They had a 12-run fifth.

Furman commit Katie Peeler and Allison Peeler had monumental offensive games.

Katie was 4-for-5 with six runs scored and six RBIs. She hit two triples and a home run. Allison was 5-for-6 with six runs scored and three RBIs. She had a triple.

Ashley Yang had a triple and a home run. She was 4-for-6 with four runs and four RBIs.

Tja’Lyza Walker had three hits and scored three runs. Tijah Sims had two hits and scored three runs. Jayla Robertson had two hits.

In the circle, Katie Peeler and Yang combined for 12 strikeouts.

•••

A six-run third inning helped East Rowan blow out Gray Stone 13-1 in five innings on Wednesday. The Mustangs are 3-1.