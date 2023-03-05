Livingstone recognizes golf coach Andre Springs Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 5, 2023

Livingstone News Service

SALISBURY — Livingstone athletics recognized golf coach Andre Springs as part of Black History Month celebrations.

Springs and his partner Larry Frost made history 36 years ago by becoming the first two Black golfers to win the Labor Day Four-Ball Invitational golf tournament at the Country Club of Salisbury.

On Sunday, Sept. 13, 1987, Springs put the finishing touch on a long day by knocking in a 30-foot birdie putt on the 20th hole, giving him and Frost the championship. They outlasted Sam Gealy and David Bogedain for the championship. Springs and Frost won three matches on the same day to claim the title and had to win three playoffs to do it.

First, they qualified with a 71 and were in a nine-team playoff for the last six berths in the championship flight. They got one of the berths with a par on No. 10.

Saturday’s matches were delayed by rain and then halted by darkness. On Sunday morning, Springs parred No. 10 to end that contest after 19 holes. In the semifinals, Frost and Springs had four birdies in the first eight holes and defeated defending champs John Henderlite and Jake Alexander in a 5-3 victory.

Frost had learned the game by caddying at the country club as a youngster and playing once a week on “‘caddy day.”

Springs has led the Livingstone men’s golf team to seven championships, three national minority championships and four CIAA championships.

and is an eight-time hall of famer.