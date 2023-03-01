College women’s basketball: Catawba wins 10th straight, moves into SAC tourney semifinal Published 9:16 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Twenty-five victories. Ten wins in a row. Undefeated at home.

A dream season continued for Catawba’s women’s basketball team on Wednesday night, as the Indians handled Limestone 83-67 in a South Atlantic Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

Catawba is ranked first in the Southeast Region and 17th nationally.

Limestone (14-15) was only down 37-35 at halftime, but Catawba took charge in the second half.

Catawba (25-4) shot under 40 percent from the field at Goodman Gym, but compensated with 10 3-pointers. The Indians shot nearly as well from 3 as they did on 2-point attempts.

Lyrik Thorne, Janiya Downs and Jada Porter combined for the 10 triples.

Shooting 21-for-23 from the foul line also was helpful for the Indians.

Thorne scored 26 points, handed out five assists and made only one turnover. She helped Catawba win the turnover battle 17-11.

Downs scored an efficient 16, with 3-for-4 on 3-pointers and 5-for-5 on free throws. The former South Rowan phenom stuffed the stat sheet with seven rebounds and six assists.

Sara McIntosh had 12 points and eight rebounds. Porter scored 11. Mary Spry made all six of her free throws and scored eight.

Quin Byrd scored 20 and Reagan McCray had 18 for Limestone.

Next for the Indians is a Saturday tournament semifinal at 2:30 p.m. against Lenoir-Rhyne. The Bears (22-7) are ranked fourth n the region and pounded Tusculum 80-56 on Wednesday.

That game will be played in Timmons Arena in Greenville, S.C.

Limestone 16 19 14 18 — 67

Catawba 16 21 20 26 — 83

Limestone — Byrd 20, McCray 18, Kargo 8, Guillory 6, Hill 6, Caldwell 4, Clark 4, Gaddy 1.

Catawba — Thorne 26, Downs 16, McIntosh 12, Porter 11, Spry 8, Wampler 4, Ford 4, Foskey 2.