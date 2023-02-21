Man charged with attempted murder to return to court March 8 to face all charges Published 11:21 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

CHINA GROVE — A man now charged with attempted murder along with kidnapping and assault appeared in court this morning and will return to court March 8 to face all charges stemming from a Feb. 15 incident in which he allegedly attacked a woman in his home with a knife.

Hunter Chase Nance, 24, was served with the warrant for attempted murder at the Rowan County Detention Center, giving him an additional bond of $600,000, for a total bond of $1.2 million. He is being represented by attorney Todd Paris. If convicted on all charges, Nance faces a maximum sentence of 40 years (484 months) in jail.

Nance was taken into custody after a bloodied female victim reported being held at knifepoint and locked in his home on Peaceful Lane. She was able to escape, but not before suffering cuts to her hands.

The woman told police she had met Nance on the same day she agreed to come to his home, but when they got to Nance’s residence, he reportedly locked her in and attacked her with a knife. She managed to fight her way out, and neighbors called police to report an injured woman walking down the road.

Initially, Nance was facing false imprisonment and assault with deadly weapons charges. However, during his interview with detectives, Nance reportedly revealed more sinister plans, involving murder, mutilation and cannibalism, saying at one point he planned to kill the woman to see how it felt.