China Grove man accused of kidnapping now charged with attempted murder Published 4:02 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

1 of 1

CHINA GROVE — Charges for the man apprehended for his suspected role in a kidnapping and assault incident on Feb. 15 now include attempted murder.

According to a spokesperson with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, a warrant for attempted murder was issued today for Hunter Chase Nance in reference to the incident where Nance reportedly attacked a female with a knife.

Nance was served with the warrant at the Rowan County Detention Center, giving him an additional bond of $600,000 secured bond, for a total bond of $1.2 million.

His first appearance in court is on Tuesday.

Nance was taken into custody after a bloodied female victim reported being held at knifepoint and locked in his home on Peaceful Lane. She was able to escape, but not before suffering cuts to her hands.

Initially, Nance was facing false imprisonment and assault with deadly weapons charges. However, during his interview with detectives, Nance reportedly revealed more sinister plans, involving murder, mutilation and cannibalism.