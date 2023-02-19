Design submissions being accepted for Rockwell’s third mural Published 12:02 am Sunday, February 19, 2023

ROCKWELL — The town of Rockwell could consider changing its name to the “Town of Murals.”

The town is asking residents to submit designs for a third mural and one will be chosen to be painted on the side of Dimensions Dance Studio at 107 West Main St. The building is next to St. James Lutheran Church and across the street from Ursinus United Church of Christ, just as you drive into downtown Rockwell. All of the town’s murals are within walking distance from each other.

Submissions will be accepted until March 1. You can visit the town’s new Facebook page to fill out the design form.

The murals are something Alderman Dillon Brewer said he has been proud of during his time on the board. He paid for the first mural, which is across from the town hall. In big green letters, the mural welcomes people to the town of Rockwell “An Orginal Since 1895.” The design was sketched by Rebecca Linker, founder of PenPoint Design in Rockwell, and the daughter of Public Works director Tim Linker. She also created the town’s new logos.

“We got so many comments on how great it was and people wanted to see another one,” Brewer said.

The second mural is on Depot Street on the side of the Used Appliances Center. The design is in the style of a postcard and features logos of Rockwell and Shive elementary schools, a church, the rock well and the veterans memorial gazebo. The design was also sketched by Rebecca Linker, with the help of John “Cheeks” Bates.

“It’s always really cool to see one of your sketches brought to life,” Linker said in a previous Post report.