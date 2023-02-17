High school basketball: Hayden scores 43 in North Hills win

Published 4:37 am Friday, February 17, 2023

By Post Sports

Staff report

SALISBURY — The North Hills boys basketball team outscored Lee Christian 103-89 in a NCISAA playoff game on Thursday.

Champion Hayden, a 6-foot-2 junior, scored 43 points and had 10 rebounds for North Hills (12-15).

Hayden shot 17-for-32. He made two 3-pointers and was 7-for-9 from the foul line.

Jerrod Drye had 25 points, four assists and four steals. Malachi Strong scored 16 points. Kane Talbott scored 14.

Sawyer Elkins scored 37 for Sanford’s Lee Christian (10-13), while Daniel Rumbold had 29.

 

 

 

