Bell Tower Green lights to honor Hargrave’s appearance in Super Bowl Published 12:01 am Saturday, February 11, 2023

SALISBURY — Sunday’s Super Bowl offers the biggest sporting event of the year, but for the people of Salisbury, this time it’s a little bit different as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles face off.

Javon Hargrave, a Salisbury native and graduate of North Rowan High School, is a Pro Bowl defensive tackle for the Eagles and will be making his first Super Bowl appearance. To honor his accomplishment, the city has decided to light up the Bell Tower in the Eagles’ team color.

“He has given a lot back to the city since he’s been gone. He does free camps and has come back and provided free mentorship programs to the parks and recreation department over at the Miller Teen Center, at Hall Gym. He’s a great guy, a local hero that we want to recognize in his efforts,” Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Sam Wilborn said.

Starting Saturday night, the lights will be turned on green once it starts to get dark, between 6-6:30 p.m. and will stay on until 10 p.m. when the park closes. Super Bowl Sunday will have the same lighting schedule.