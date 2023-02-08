College baseball: Catawba rallies to beat Mount Olive Published 8:20 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba trailed 5-0, but won 12-5 in a non-conference baseball game played at Newman Park on Tuesday.

An eight-run fourth inning swung the game in Catawba’s favor.

Dylan Driver is making a tough game look easy. He’s 12-for-17 so far.

The Southeast Region and South Atlantic Conference Player of the Week, Driver went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and a two-run double.

Driver’s homer was one of three launched by the Indians (3-1), their first three long balls of the young season. Warmer weather had to help.

Jackson Price swatted a grand slam in the big fourth inning. Carson Yates hit a three-run homer in the sixth.

Catawba’s bullpen was a key to the win, with Cole Hales and Casey Gouge shutting down Mount Olive over the last five innings.

Catawba travels to Florence, S.C. this weekend, playing USC Beaufort on Saturday and early Sunday before taking on host Francis Marion later on Sunday.