Jalon Walker joins SEC Football Leadership Council Published 12:01 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

University of Georgia Athletics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Freshman Jalon Walker was selected to be Georgia’s representative on the Southeastern Conference Football Leadership Council, which consists of one football student-athlete from each of the SEC’s 14 universities. It convened for its annual meeting at the SEC offices in Birmingham on Friday and Saturday.

Agenda items for the group included a meeting with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, a review of NCAA and SEC legislative items, a conversation with SEC Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Katie O’Neal and engagement with football officials on rules of the game, student-athlete/referee interaction and careers in officiating. The group also reviewed SEC student-athlete engagement opportunities.

Walker, a native of Salisbury who was a star linebacker for the Hornets, played in all 15 games this year for the back-to-back national champion Bulldogs. The linebacker finished with nine stops, including two tackles for loss and a sack, and blocked a punt versus Kent State. Walker was part of a defensive unit that ranked fifth nationally, giving up just 14.3 points per contest after losing eight starters, including seven to the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Football Leadership Council is one of three components of the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council. The other two components are the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Councils. Student-Athlete Leadership Councils for the sports of football and men’s and women’s basketball, along with the conference’s longstanding Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC), provide student-athletes with additional opportunities to engage with campus leaders and conference office staff. The councils serve as a conduit of communication to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness and playing rules.

The other student-athletes who comprise the SEC Football Leadership Council are: DeVonta Smith (Alabama), Cam Little (Arkansas), Malcolm Johnson (Auburn), Derek Wingo (Florida), Eli Cox (Kentucky), Mekhi Wingo (LSU), Cedric Johnson (Ole Miss), Hayes Hammond (Mississippi State), Darius Robinson (Missouri), Kai Kroeger (South Carolina), Omari Thomas (Tennessee), LT Overton (Texas A&M) and Ethan Barr (Vanderbilt).