High school baseball and softball: Hot Stove award winners
Published 1:40 am Thursday, February 2, 2023
Hot Stove dinner
The 3rd annual Greater Piedmont Hot Stove League Awards dinner was held at West End Plaza in Salisbury.
The event highlights the success of local high school and youth baseball and softball players in Cabarrus, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Montgomery, Rowan and Stanly counties.
The event is operated by Rowan County native, Tripp Roakes, who also operates the 15th Annual Greater Charlotte Hot Stove League Baseball and Softball Award Dinners.
A sell-out crowd of nearly 600 was on hand for the dinner and awards.
To become eligible for the event, student-athletes must be nominated and then selected as finalists before each award winner is chosen.
Baseball
Player of the Year
Tyler Zedalis, Cox Mill
Pitcher of the Year
Haiden Leffew, South Rowan
Chance Mako, East Rowan
Catcher of the Year
Cameron Burleyson, Carson
Gamer of the Year
Davin Whitaker, Davie
Silver Slugger
Colby Umbarger, North Iredell
Cobb Hightower, East Rowan
Golden Glove
Lucas Whitcomb, Hickory Ridge
Utility Player of the Year
Logan Dyer, East Rowan
Leadership Award
Davis Rhyne, Hickory Ridge
Coach’s Award
Landon Finley, NW Cabarrus
2025 Rising Star
Coy James, Davie
Parker Lakey, Hickory Ridge
Hickory Ridge
2024 Rising Star
Dalton Hazlett, NW Cabarrus
Colin McKissick, West Cabarrus
Cole Smith, North Stanly
Scholar Athlete
Parker Aderhold, Davie
Casey Crawford, Carson
Youth Player of the Year
Brady Marshall, Davie
Carson Michael, West Davidson
Award winner Emma Clarke, with father Ken.
SOFTBALL
Player of the Year
Mattie Poulos, South Stanly
Emma Clarke, West Rowan
Pitcher of the Year
Anna Dew, Hickory Ridge
Lily Huneycutt, West Stanly
Catcher of the Year
Brooke Kennerly, West Rowan
Gamer of the Year
Alexis Harward, South Stanly
Grace Bechtol, Hickory Ridge
Silver Slugger
Teagan Ritchie, West Stanly
Golden Glove
Brooke Piper, Mooresville
Leadership Award
Summer Simpson, Davie
Coach’s Award
Carly White, Oak Grove
Utility Player of the Year
Abby Ragan, Central Cabarrus
2025 Rising Star
Kristyn Embler, Hickory Ridge
Mary Peyton Hodge, Oak Grove
2024 Rising Star
Mary Hinson, South Stanly
Kayla Milam, North Davidson
Kristen Smith, West Stanly
Scholar Athlete
Alexandria Gray, North Davidson
Top Gun Team of the Year
Carolina Elite – Taylor
Comeback Player
Allie Johnston, Oak Grove