High school baseball and softball: Hot Stove award winners Published 1:40 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

Hot Stove dinner

The 3rd annual Greater Piedmont Hot Stove League Awards dinner was held at West End Plaza in Salisbury.

The event highlights the success of local high school and youth baseball and softball players in Cabarrus, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Montgomery, Rowan and Stanly counties.

The event is operated by Rowan County native, Tripp Roakes, who also operates the 15th Annual Greater Charlotte Hot Stove League Baseball and Softball Award Dinners.

A sell-out crowd of nearly 600 was on hand for the dinner and awards.

To become eligible for the event, student-athletes must be nominated and then selected as finalists before each award winner is chosen.

Baseball

Player of the Year

Tyler Zedalis, Cox Mill

Pitcher of the Year

Haiden Leffew, South Rowan

Chance Mako, East Rowan

Catcher of the Year

Cameron Burleyson, Carson

Gamer of the Year

Davin Whitaker, Davie

Silver Slugger

Colby Umbarger, North Iredell

Cobb Hightower, East Rowan

Golden Glove

Lucas Whitcomb, Hickory Ridge

Utility Player of the Year

Logan Dyer, East Rowan

Leadership Award

Davis Rhyne, Hickory Ridge

Coach’s Award

Landon Finley, NW Cabarrus

2025 Rising Star

Coy James, Davie

Parker Lakey, Hickory Ridge

Hickory Ridge

2024 Rising Star

Dalton Hazlett, NW Cabarrus

Colin McKissick, West Cabarrus

Cole Smith, North Stanly

Scholar Athlete

Parker Aderhold, Davie

Casey Crawford, Carson

Youth Player of the Year

Brady Marshall, Davie

Carson Michael, West Davidson

Award winner Emma Clarke, with father Ken.

SOFTBALL

Player of the Year

Mattie Poulos, South Stanly

Emma Clarke, West Rowan

Pitcher of the Year

Anna Dew, Hickory Ridge

Lily Huneycutt, West Stanly

Catcher of the Year

Brooke Kennerly, West Rowan

Gamer of the Year

Alexis Harward, South Stanly

Grace Bechtol, Hickory Ridge

Silver Slugger

Teagan Ritchie, West Stanly

Golden Glove

Brooke Piper, Mooresville

Leadership Award

Summer Simpson, Davie

Coach’s Award

Carly White, Oak Grove

Utility Player of the Year

Abby Ragan, Central Cabarrus

2025 Rising Star

Kristyn Embler, Hickory Ridge

Mary Peyton Hodge, Oak Grove

2024 Rising Star

Mary Hinson, South Stanly

Kayla Milam, North Davidson

Kristen Smith, West Stanly

Scholar Athlete

Alexandria Gray, North Davidson

Top Gun Team of the Year

Carolina Elite – Taylor

Comeback Player

Allie Johnston, Oak Grove