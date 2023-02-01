19-year-old in custody faces charge of assault with a deadly weapon against law enforcement officer Published 12:01 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

SALISBURY — A 19-year-old man is facing assault with a deadly weapon against a law enforcement officer after engaging Salisbury Police in a high-speed chase.

On Sunday, Robert Alexander Steele, 19, was arrested on Lash Drive at 2:05 a.m. He remains in custody at the Rowan County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.

A call about shots being fired prompted a response from law enforcement officials to Clancy Street. Nearing arrival, an officer spotted a white 2014 Volkswagen sedan speeding through the area.

According to police records, when officers attempted to initiate a pullover, Steele led them on a high-speed chase.

The chase reportedly led into a parking lot at the Laurel Pointe Apartments complex just off Statesville Boulevard.

Reports indicate that at some point, Steele attempted to hit a police vehicle and an officer trying to deploy a stopping mechanism.

During the pursuit, an occupant reportedly exited the vehicle and fled on foot, evading capture.

Steele was also charged with drug possession, fleeing to elude arrest, reckless driving, speeding and failure to stop at a stoplight.