Salisbury man dies after Woodleaf Road altercation Published 6:24 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man died from wounds after a reported altercation from early Thursday morning.

Authorities at the Salisbury Police Department were notified on Saturday that Keith Davidson, 30, died from his injuries.

The incident began around 12:30 a.m. Thursday when Salisbury Police officers were dispatched to 2205 Woodleaf Road in reference to a breaking and entering.

According to police reports, arriving officers determined that Davidson, who had left the scene before they got there, broke a window in an apparent attempt to gain entry and confront his ex-girlfriend.

Records indicate that there was an active protective order against Davidson on behalf of his ex-girlfriend.

A few hours later, at approximately 4:19 a.m., officers were again dispatched to 2205 Woodleaf Road in reference to a breaking and entering. When they arrived the second time, they found Davidson unconscious in the apartment complex’s parking lot.

Davidson was transported to Atrium Health Baptist Hospital for treatment of injuries consistent with a physical altercation.

According to police, the investigation continues and no further details were released.