Rowan County man faces incest, rape charges Published 9:35 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

A Rowan County man was released from prison in Laurinburg on Monday and was immediately charged with numerous sex crimes.

He is now in custody at the Rowan County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

Richard William Stevens was arrested in 2018 and charged with drug trafficking and child abuse. The latter charge stemmed from conducting illegal drug transactions in the child’s presence. He was sentenced in 2020 to a six-year prison term but was released after three years.

Upon his release, he was served with multiple sex crimes, including incest, taking indecent liberties with a child and statutory rape.

Since the victim in the case was a minor, many details surrounding the crime were not made public.

Stevens has been a registered sex offender since 2006 when he was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a child.