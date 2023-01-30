Area Sports Briefs: Rings for Blue Bears Published 11:10 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

From staff reports

Livingstone’s men’s golf team received CIAA championship rings on Saturday at halftime of the men’s basketball game with Winston-Salem State.

In the fall, Livingstone won its first CIAA golf championship since 2018.

Livingstone’s Xavier Proctor was the CIAA Player of the Year, while Livingstone head coach Andre Springs was voted CIAA Coach of the Year.

Catawba athletics

Robbie Cowie was the only Catawba Indian named to the South Atlantic Conference preseason All-SAC baseball teams.

Cowie is a second team relief pitcher.

Catawba opens the season on Friday at 3 p.m. at home against Shippensburg. The Indians will play on Saturday at 2 p.m.

SAC favorite Wingate is ranked fifth nationally, while Lenoir-Rhyne is 20th.

•••

Catawba’s men’s lacrosse team was picked sixth in the SAC preseason poll, while the Catawba women were picked seventh.

•••

Catawba was picked 13th in the SAC preseason softball poll.

No Indians were picked on the three preseason All-SAC teams.

The Indians were 5-33 last season and 1-23 in the SAC. The new head coach is Brady Tigert.

One of the top returners is Kary Hales (Carson). She batted .384 with four homers and 23 RBIs as a freshman.

Catawba opens at Augusta on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Anderson is the preseason favorite.

HS basketball

It’s a road night for Rowan basketball teams.

Salisbury plays at East Davidson tonight.

In South Piedmont Conference varsity doubleheaders, West Rowan is at Lake Norman Charter; Carson is at Northwest Cabarrus; South Rowan is at Concord, and East Rowan is at Central Cabarrus.

North Rowan will be back in action on Wednesday at home against Thomasville.

HS football

North Rowan receiver Amari McArthur played for the North team in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium.

The North won 42-26.

McArthur (6-2, 185) plans to sign with Lenoir-Rhyne on Wednesday.

•••

Salisbury back JyMikaah Wells (5-10, 215) announced an offer from Lenoir-Rhyne. Wells also has offers from North Carolina Central, Catawba, Livingstone, Barton, J.C. Smith, Virginia Union, Shaw and Emory & Henry, among others.

•••

A.L. Brown athlete Jerome Blakeney announced a commitment to Catawba.

Softball and baseball

North Rowan’s Chloee Stoner announced a commitment to Guilford softball.

•••

Many local softball and baseball players, including Stoner, were honored Saturday night at the 3rd annual Greater Piedmont Hot Stove League banquet held in Salisbury at West End Plaza.

The “Greater Piedmont” banquet included athletes from Rowan, Cabarrus, Davie, Davidson, Stanly and Montgomery counties.

West Rowan junior Emma Clarke was named softball co-player of the year.

College basketball

Jamarius Hairston (Carson) had 13 points and 11 rebounds for East Tennessee State in Saturday’s 73-64 loss to Chattanooga.

•••

Jailen Williams (Carson) scored 10 points for Claflin in Saturday’s 67-64 win against J.C. Smith.

•••

Pfeiffer will hold reunions for five championships teams this Saturday, including the 1992 men’s baskeball team.

Basketball games are at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Freshman Hannah Wilkerson (North Rowan) scored 24 points for Columbia International in Saturday’s 76-67 win against Tennessee Wesleyan.

•••

Freshman Hannah Isley (Carson) had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Pfeiffer in 73-62 loss to Methodist.

It was the third straight double-double for Isley.

•••

Sophomore Carleigh Perry (Carson) had 13 points and seven rebounds in Guilford’s 75-63 win against Randolph. Guilford has won 11 in a row.

Local golf

The McCanless Couples played a Captain’s Choice event on Sunday.

P-daber, Heather DePalma-Spivey and Clarence Hobart took first place.

Calvin Smith and Ralph & Pam Carver placed second.

Camden Snow had the longest putt.