High school boys swimming: Mustangs win first county title in 24 years

By Mike London

mike.london@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — The victory by East Rowan’s boys in Tuesday’s Rowan County Swimming Championships at Hurley YMCA was one for the books.

The Mustangs rule the pool in the county for the first time since 1999, the second year a countywide meet was held.

There wasn’t anything routine about it. East’s boys won with a head coach — Amanda Snider Trexler — who gave birth to a son on Jan. 6.

That presented an unusual dynamic.

“She just had the baby, so it’s been a real team coaching effort between her and Karen Cawley,” East AD David Andrews explained. “But Amanda was there for the county meet to coach them on.”

South Rowan is always tough to beat in the county meet, while Carson has jumped into contention in recent years with some of the county’s elite swimmers.

But the Mustangs got it done with 272 points. South edged Carson 217-215 for second. Next came Salisbury (131), West Rowan (111) and North Rowan (29).

Jon Heidrick coached East for a very long time. He handed off the baton to Trexler, who had been his assistant for two seasons, back in 2019-20.

“We’ve got a small team, so our boys have to be really versatile,” Trexler said. “They have pushed themselves through sickness and through injuries and they have worked hard to make themselves better swimmers. They learned new strokes, swam longer distances and kept positivity for the team.”

Strategizing on ways to win the county meet, Trexler and Cawley had to think outside the box.

“Coach Cawley and I wanted to use everyone as best as possible, which meant boys competing in events they don’t always do,” Trexler said. “Nick Cioci really impressed with finishing first in the 500 free, which is not a normal event for him. Isaac Cawley, who’s been battling an injury all season, pushed for two first-place finishes and helped our relay teams. Cameron Ritchie has worked so hard to improve his times all season, and along with other boys, he has already qualified for several individual events for regionals.”

East won two of the three relays. That’s always big. Relay points count double what the individual events do.