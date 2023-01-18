Photo gallery: South’s girls, East’s boys claim team titles in swimming

Published 12:24 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

By Post Sports

South Rowan’s girls came out on top in the overall team competition while East’s boys won at the county swim meet at the Hurley YMCA on Tuesday. See complete details in Thursday’s Post.

 

 

