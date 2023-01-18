Photo gallery: South’s girls, East’s boys claim team titles in swimming

The East and South girls 400 yard freestyle relay teams cheer during the final leg in the race. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Carson's Shaun Pell in the 100 yard backstroke. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East's Isaac Cawley in the 100 yard backstroke. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
South's RaElla Smockstad in the 100 yard backstroke. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
South's Audrey Weaver in the 100 yard backstroke. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East Rowan's Addyson Sechriest 1st in the girls 500 yard yard freestyle., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Kate Burton 1st in the girls 100 yard freestyle., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Ava Morris 1st in the girls 50 yard freestyle., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East's Josh Gardner 2nd in the boys 200 yard IM.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
South's Bailey Fisher in the 200 yard freestyle.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Carson's Camden Miller 1st in the boys, 100 yard backstroke. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Carson's Daniel Epley 1st in the boys 500 yard yard freestyle., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Ava Morris in the 100 yard butterfly., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East Rowan's Isaac Cawley 1st in the boys 100 yard freestyle., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post