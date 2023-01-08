Bidding process for financing of West End Plaza continues Published 12:10 am Sunday, January 8, 2023

SALISBURY — After only two entities submitted proposals, bidding will continue for the $30.1 million contract to finance renovations of the West End Plaza into meeting spaces and offices.

By law, the installment financing contract requires a minimum of three bids before city officials can open them and proceed. Since only two bids were submitted by Thursday’s deadline, the sealed bids were sent back to the bidders unopened.

One of the bidders was a construction company based in Charlotte, but not receiving the required three bids means the county has to advertise the request for bids in the local newspaper. After that, the county has to wait seven days from the posting, then on the eighth day the bidding will reopen. So if, for instance, the county posts an advertisement of the bids on Jan. 10, then bidding will not reopen until Jan. 18.

County officials could not give a specific date the bidding advertisement will be posted, but said as soon as possible.

The last time the bids for the renovations of the West End Plaza was advertised was in the Dec. 4 issue of the Post.

ADW Architects created the designs for the renovation of the West End Plaza. The company, which is based in Charlotte, is also helping the county with the bidding process.

The Rowan County Board of Commissioners voted 3-1 during Tuesday’s meeting to approve the filing of an application for approval for the financing of the $30 million renovations. Commissioners Greg Edds, Jim Greene and Mike Caskey all voted yes. Commissioner Craig Pierce voted no.

The application must be approved by the North Carolina Local Government Commission and the item is on the agenda for Feb. 7.

