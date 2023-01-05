College women’s basketball: Big home win for Catawba

Staff report

SALISBURY — Lenoir-Rhyne’s women’s basketball team arrived at Goodman Gym undefeated.

The Bears left with a 14-1 record after taking a 75-58 pounding from Catawba.

The Indians (10-3, 3-1) were nearly flawless in the first half of the South Atlantic Confernce game.

Catawba scored like the men’s team in the first half, putting 50 on the board and taking a 23-point lead. Catawba shot 56 percent for the half and went 7-for-14 from 3-point range. On the glass, the Indians overwhelmed the Bears (14-1, 4-1), 25-9 before the break.

Catawba led by 26 before the Bears got hot from 3-point range in the third quarter and cut the Indians’ lead to 59-43.

The Bears got no closer than a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Former South Rowan star Janiya Downs had an outstanding game with 19 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Sara McIntosh had 14 points and 14 rebounds. Lyrik Thorne had 13 points and six assists. Jada Porter scored 12.

Jalen Gathers made five 3-pointers and scored 19 for the Bears.

Catawba turned it over but finished with a 41-22 rebounding advantage.

Catawba has another big one on Saturday afternoon when it hosts Wingate at 2 p.m.

Lenoir-Rhyne 19 8 20 11 — 58

Catawba 26 24 11 14 — 75

Lenoir-Rhyne — Gathers 19, Harman 11, Fields 11, Hudson 7, Crooks 4, Stull 4, Landsiedel 2

Catawba — Downs 19, McIntosh 14, Thorne 13, Porter 12, Wampler 5, Ford 4, Spry 4, Baker 4.