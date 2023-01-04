Photo gallery: Catawba knocks Lenoir-Rhyne from unbeaten ranks Published 11:01 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Lenoir-Rhyne’s women’s basketball team took their first loss of the season Wednesday night as Catawba romped 75-58. The Indians were nearly flawless early in the South Atlantic Conference game and improved 10-3 overall and 3-1 in the conference.

