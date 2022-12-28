Rowan County accepting bids for Third Creek, Sills Creek stream restoration

Third Creek off Knox Road, Cleveland, from the bridge of Knox Road 3700 linear feet east to end of Knox property. Sills Creek off Lyerly Road, Mt. Ulla, from Lyerly Road bridge northeast to White Road bridge, 7400 linear feet. Sills Creek off Lyerly Road, Mt. Ulla, from Lyerly Road bridge southwest to Hoffner property line, 1458 linear feet.

All debris must be removed from the 100-year floodplain near the creeks and any debris that is impeding water flow must be removed. If there are any beaver dams, they must be removed but only after being reported and approved. After the debris is removed from the stream, it will be hauled to a pre-determined site. Equipment that is being used must be operated adjacent to the stream, not within the stream, unless it is approved before work begins.

In 2020, three people were rescued from two boats in Third Creek after they unsuccessfully tried to retrieve feeding troughs that washed away after the creek flooded, according to previous Post reporting.

There will be a pre-bid meeting date on Jan. 6 at 9 a.m., to go over specific bidding instructions and to provide more clarification of the project. Those with written questions about the project must send them by Jan 10 at 5 p.m.

Contractors and firms can send sealed bids for the project to the Rowan County Purchasing Department, 130 West Innes St., Suite 31. Bids will be accepted until Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

Bid documents can be obtained through the mail, email, by phone or online. Contact Jody Farrow-Bennett, the Rowan County Purchasing Director: