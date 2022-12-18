Robinson appointed county tax collector Published 12:10 am Sunday, December 18, 2022

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners have appointed Casey Robinson to serve as tax collector effective Jan. 1.

Robinson began her career in local government in 2013 with the Rowan County Tax Office. In 2017, she was promoted to a tax collection specialist and in 2020, she was promoted to assistant tax collector. She is a certified deputy tax collector and has been a member of the North Carolina Tax Collector’s Association (NCTCA) since 2017.

“Casey brings a wealth of knowledge to the position of tax collector, including 10 years of dedicated experience within the Rowan County Tax Collections Office,” board of commissioners Chairman Greg Edds said in a news release. “The board of commissioners looks forward to working with Casey in her efforts to direct the receiving and accounting of taxes and fees for the citizens of Rowan County.”

Robinson was born and raised in Rowan County, and she lives in Rockwell with her fiancé. In her off time, she enjoys crafting, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

