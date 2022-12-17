Ester Marsh: New Year’s resolutions Published 12:00 am Saturday, December 17, 2022

I know, it’s not even Christmas yet, but remember it takes some planning to set reachable goals.

Typically, they say when you change your lifestyle for three months, it has become a “habit” but then the highest dropout rate is between three and six months. So when you have changed your lifestyle for six months you have success. Out of experience, I have found out that if I can keep our “New Year’s resolution” members committed for at least three months, a lot of you actually do stick with it.

Each year I try to come up with a new “magic potion” to help you become successful in changing into a healthy, happy lifestyle. This year, I am so lucky to have Dr. Suzanne Bowser hosting an eight-week nutrition/movement course. She is also a professor at Catawba. The Y and Salisbury are lucky to have her! It will start Monday, Jan. 9, at 5:30 p.m. and goes through Feb. 27. The cost is $30 for Y members and $60 for guests (minimum age is 16 and space is limited).

Of course, other places like Weight Watchers (we have a group inside our YMCA) and other health and fitness places have specials to get you on the right track and help you keep your New Year’s resolution.

Now one other important part of keeping your New Year’s resolutions, are you ready? Believe that you can do it — put your “heart” into it! Too many people set “resolutions” expecting to fail. That is not how we want to start 2023. Let that be one of your goals.

Here are some tips to help you keep your goals:

• Join a program that will help and assist you to keep your goal you have set for yourself.

• Make sure that your goals are reachable and measurable. Too many people set their goals to high or just have too many goals to keep.

• Exercise because you want to get/be healthy. Let weight loss be a perk.

• Exercise does not have to hurt. Especially in the beginning. Eventually you can start challenging your body more and start “enjoying” the burn…

• Find something that you can handle doing (forever). If you truly hate the activity you are doing you will eventually quit. Try lots of different activities you might be surprised what you will like.

• Balance your resolutions between mind, body and spirit goals.

• Last but surely not least…..live your life! When you constantly complain and don’t do anything about it, who’s to blame? Little baby steps at a time. Little goals at a time. If you fall off the wagon, climb back on. Just don’t give up. I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy and Healthy New Year!

Ester Marsh is health and fitness director of the J.F. Hurley Family YMCA.

