Armed robber gets cash at Sonic Drive In Published 12:03 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

SALISBURY — The suspect in an armed robbery at Sonic Drive In on West Innes Street got away with about $3,500 on Monday morning, according to Salisbury Police.

Reports say just after 9:30 a.m., an employee was preparing to take a bank deposit out of the store. A man who appeared to be a customer was seated at a table under the vestibule of the outside ordering area. The man had his head down on the table, and as the employee passed by, he asked about getting a drink of water. As the employee turned to go get water, he followed the employee, asking about a burger.

As the employee turned back toward the man, the suspect opened his jacket to show the handle of a handgun, reached out and grabbed the bank deposit bag, then took off running toward Horah Street.

Police say the description they have is a male, somewhere between 5’5″ and 5’9″, average height and build, wearing a COVID mask, a black, hooded winter jacked and dark colored pants and shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

Comments