High school girls basketball: North girls win on road, 51-40 over Mustangs Published 11:06 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

1 of 4

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — North Rowan junior guard Bailee Goodlett is so good that her twin sister, Bloom Goodlett, sometimes gets overlooked.

But Bloom has bloomed this week, with North’s No. 2 scorer Brittany Ellis sidelined by an injury.

Bloom scored a career-best 13 points for the second straight night on Wednesday and pulled down 10 rebounds in a 51-40 win at East Rowan.

East was within five points with 1:30 remaining, but Bloom made both ends of a one-and-one free throw opportunity and then made a steal and layup to clinch it for the Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, Bailee did what she usually does.

She made 11 steals and scored 28 points. She scored 11 in the second quarter as the Cavaliers turned the game around by smothering the Mustangs defensively.

Twins 41, Mustangs 40.

Bailee is averaging 27.3 points per game for the Cavaliers (2-1).

East (1-1) got 19 points from Hannah Waddell. Mary Church added eight.

North 8 19 12 12 — 51

East 11 2 15 12 — 40

North — Bailee Goodlett 28, Bloom Goodlett 13, D. Elder 5, Stoner 3, A. Elder 2.

East — Waddell 19, Church 8, Collins 5, Cook 4, Whicker 2, Boardley 2.

See photo gallery from the game here: https://www.salisburypost.com/2022/11/30/photo-gallery-goodletts-lead-way-in-north-girls-victory/

Comments