Photo gallery: Goodletts lead way in North girls victory

Published 11:10 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

By Post Sports

Bailee Goodlett scored 28 points and Bloom Goodlett added a career-best 13 points Wednesday in the 51-40 girls basketball victory at East Rowan.

