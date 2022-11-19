College men’s basketball: Catawba improves to 3-1 Published 1:45 am Saturday, November 19, 2022

Catawba Sports Information

SALISBURY — — Catawba put five players in double figures and used a decisive second half to pull away from Erskine, posting a 106-87 victory on Friday night at Goodman Gym.

The Catawba Indians improve to 3-1 on the season with the Flying Fleet dropping to 0-4.

DeAngelo Epps topped the Catawba scorers with 20 points and was followed by Peyton Gerald with 18. Javeon Jones added 15, Kris Robinson 12 and Ray Kowalski 11. Catawba’s defense posted 15 steals in helping cause 20 Erskine turnovers, while the Indians made just nine and shot percent for the contest.

Erskine held a 38-35 lead at the break thanks to a three-quarter court shot by Lanyc Shuler at the buzzer of the half. Catawba would dominate the second half, out-scoring the visitors 71-49 in the final 20 minutes.

The Indians took the lead four minutes into the second half on a steal and layup by Jones. He converted a three-point play to put Catawba up 48-45. The Indians kept an advantage and broke the game open late.

Erskine shot 54 percent, but the miscues turned into 29 points for Catawba. Aisaiah Phillips led the Flying Fleet with 18 points off the bench. Lanyc Shuler followed with 15 and Jalen Canada 14. Jaylen Prioleau posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards.

Catawba will face North Greenville at home today at 3 p.m.

