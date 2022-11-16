Salisbury’s Forward 2040 plan ready for public feedback Published 12:01 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

SALISBURY — The city of Salisbury’s Forward 2040: Salisbury’s Framework for Growth, a plan that will act as a blueprint for the city’s economic and urban growth over the next 20 years, is now ready for the public’s feedback and suggestions.

The city of Salisbury has worked with Rowan County, other surrounding communities and local corporations to come up with this guide that should help Salisbury accomplish economic and social projects. Some of these include preserving historic homes and neighborhoods, creating more affordable housing, helping maintain the health of the environment and trying to increase traffic safety in susceptible areas.

When it comes to the different kinds of projects taking place, city of Salisbury’s Community Planning Director Hannah Jacobson thinks it is all part of a bigger picture.

“Everything fits together. I’m a huge fan of venn diagrams and if I could I would make a giant venn diagram that have all of the circles overlapping because I think that’s one of the fun things about this, it’s all interweaves together,” Jacobson said.

Jacobson said the city is currently doing a “road show” by taking the plan to several boards and commissions to get their opinions on it. They’ve already met with the Greenway Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee, Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission, and the Historic Preservation Commission.

The plan is available to view at http://salisburync.gov/forward2040.

There will be four meetings in the month of December where people can meet to give suggestions about the plan. You can also schedule a personal presentation with a planner or attend planner office hours in-person or virtually.

