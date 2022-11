Single vehicle accident on I-85 north closes left lane, slows traffic Published 4:54 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

SPENCER — A single car crash on the I-85 northbound lanes about 3:30 p.m. Friday left an SUV on its side. The N.C. Highway Patrol was on the scene but troopers said it was too early to speculate on whether the crash was related to the weather. No serious injuries were reported.

