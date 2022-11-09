Old Armor 5k for Heroes is Saturday morning in Kannapolis

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

By Staff Report

KANNAPOLIS — The Old Armor 5k for Heroes will be held at 9 a.m. this Saturday, Nov. 12. The run will start in front of Old Armor Brewery, 211 West Avenue. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate. Run Kannapolis is part of the City of Kannapolis’ Discover a Healthy Life brand and cosponsored by Atrium Health. In addition to the awards you receive from the host organization you will receive prizes and recognition based on the total number of runs completed. Register at www.runkannapolis.com.

Comments

More News

Republican Ted Budd wins North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race

Kannapolis Fire Department event for teens Nov. 14

Blotter for Nov. 8

Man charged with assault after attempting to hit officer with car

Print Article