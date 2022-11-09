Old Armor 5k for Heroes is Saturday morning in Kannapolis Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

KANNAPOLIS — The Old Armor 5k for Heroes will be held at 9 a.m. this Saturday, Nov. 12. The run will start in front of Old Armor Brewery, 211 West Avenue. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate. Run Kannapolis is part of the City of Kannapolis’ Discover a Healthy Life brand and cosponsored by Atrium Health. In addition to the awards you receive from the host organization you will receive prizes and recognition based on the total number of runs completed. Register at www.runkannapolis.com.

