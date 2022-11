High school softball: Addison signs with Bobcats Published 11:27 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Carson pitcher Lonna Addison signed with Lees-McRae’s softball program on Wednesday.

Addison struck out 110 batters in 102 innings for the Cougars as a junior. She had an ERA of 2.06.

At the plate, she batted .346 with five homers and 27 RBIs.

She’s also been a key player for the Rowan County Legion softball team.

