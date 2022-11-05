Gotta Run: Remembering proper etiquette as races return Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 5, 2022

We are fortunate to have most races back on the calendar for the fall and winter season. Being courteous to other runners, walkers and race organizers is probably the easiest and best thing we can all do to make for the best raceday experience possible. Just this past weekend, several occurrences made this topic worth some attention.

Arrive on time to handle all the pre-race participant responsibilities that include parking, bathroom stops and race check-in. Don’t be that person who can’t get these things done to comfortably arrive at the start line on time. Most regular participants plan to arrive an hour early, enough time for a warm-up and to find the start if in a different place from the registration area. This is also the best time to make sure that you have at least some understanding of the course. Maps normally will either be posted online, on the brochure or at the race. If not, ask a race official to explain the course to you. Veteran runners do this all the time and officials are glad to help.

Pay attention to the pre-race and welcome announcements. The pre-race announcements are directed to the participants and include final race directions. Such was the case at last Sunday afternoon’s 5K when about half of the attendees kept talking during those announcements. Six runners got off course because they failed to listen to course directions. Be assured that the pre-race announcements will be as brief as possible.

Don’t crowd and never push other participants at any turns or tight spots on the course. A good rule of thumb is that all runners should be able to see their feet when making the turn and usually that will keep participants from getting tangled up. This is also especially helpful if the course has wet spots or leaves where you might be turning. “Keep your footing, save your race!” is an old adage that applies.

Don’t pass someone in the race finish chute if you didn’t beat them to the finish. One of my worst memories is of a well-known local guy who couldn’t beat two girls running side by side to the finish, but he sure could after he raced past them in the finish chute. Don’t hang over the race staff who are compiling results. Let them work. Again, don’t be that person who isn’t considerate of others.

Be courteous to others at both the refreshment area and at the awards ceremony. After the race is over, generally there will be plenty of food and drink but possibly not if everyone grabs six donuts and a bunch of bananas. Dispose of your trash and don’t leave it for race organizers to clean up.

The awards celebration should be fun for everyone. Make sure to keep your conversations at a reasonable level so that all may hear the winners and post-race announcements. If you feel that any award was given incorrectly, wait until the announcements are complete and your questions will be answered.

Next Saturday’s Clean Water 5K and Kid’s Fun Run will be held at Grace Lutheran Church. If you haven’t participated as a runner or walker, consider this race for your first. There is plenty of parking, it’s not going to be crowded, the event is well organized and cost friendly plus you are almost guaranteed to make some new friends while raising funds for a worthy charity. The “rest of the day feeling” is especially gratifying after challenging yourself physically to start the day, and the shirts and refreshments just add to the fun.

More information about the Clean Water 5K and other upcoming events can be found at www.salisburyrowanrunners.org.

