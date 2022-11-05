Ester Marsh: Tips on how to survive the holidays Published 12:05 am Saturday, November 5, 2022

We are less than three weeks away from Thanksgiving, one of our biggest “eating days!” Typically food brings all people together. I learned a long time ago that dieting during Thanksgiving only gets you frustrated and makes want to eat more another day. And to top that off, people do not want to be around you while you are (noticeably) dieting. If you are on a special diet and do not want to veer off that diet, don’t talk about it all the time and/or make a big deal of it. What typically happens during a Thanksgiving feast? All of the food is ready, we say the blessing and give thanks and we eat as much as we can in a short amount of time. After we are done, we plop on the couch, loosen our pants, and take a nap! Sounds familiar doesn’t it?

As I have mentioned in the past, my first few Thanksgivings in the U.S. were quite miserable because I overate. It takes the brain at least 15 minutes to know that you are full. I know I can eat a lot in 15 minutes! So how do I survive the holidays? The following tips help me survive the holidays, by still eating fun holiday foods, not gaining the weight, and most importantly, not feeling miserable after I eat.

• First, use a small plate. There is only so much room and seeing a plate full satisfies your brain. Wait at least 15 minutes before you go back for seconds.

• Take small amounts instead of big heaps of all the different goodies that are available.

• Slow down while eating, chew your food well and enjoy every bite! I love all the different options at a Thanksgiving meal, but I am a huge dessert person. I will eat less of the food so I can eat more dessert!

• Take a small piece of all the desserts available. I am going to be honest, if something doesn’t taste that good (or as I like to call it “is it calorie worthy?”) I don’t finish that piece. On the flip side if something is really good, I go back for seconds (if I still have room).

• Drink plenty of water, before, during and after.

• Watch the high-calorie holiday drinks. Many people eat sensibly but don’t realize they take in tons of calories with the drinks.

• While prepping your Thanksgiving meal (and later, other holiday meals), find great-tasting recipes with fewer calories.

• Try to keep up with the calories you consume during the day. Even if it’s “healthy food,” if your calorie intake is more than what your burn, you will still gain weight.

• Exercise! At least 30 minutes per day most days of the week is desirable. You can break that up in smaller sections and that is OK!

Food brings us together, and we have to eat anyway right? Be sensible, be kind, and enjoy each other.

Ester H. Marsh is health and fitness director of the J.F. Hurley Family YMCA.

Comments