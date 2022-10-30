Two facing charges in sex assault cases

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

Deputies charged two men in two separate incidents with sexual assaults involving children recently. One man, Travis Neil Lowder, 24, was charged with indecent liberties with a child, but faces even heftier charges from Kannapolis police.

In response to a DSS complaint, Kannapolis police searched a home on Kristen Avenue on Oct. 12. As a result of that search, police charged Lowder with one count of first-degree statutory sex offense with a child under the age of six.

He was arraigned at the Rowan County Magistrate’s office, given a $150,000 secured bond, and held. The investigation was ongoing, and evidence was found to support warrants for the two additional charges of indecent liberties with a child. Once the warrants were served, Lowder’s bond was increased by $40,000 to $190,000.

A second man, Freddy Alberto Reyes, has a previous arrest on indecent liberties with a child for allegedly inappropriately touching a 15-year-old victim back in late spring. He was originally arrested in May and released on a $50,000 bond. Reyes, 41, was arrested again on Oct. 26 for indecent liberties with a child.

In other investigations:

• Carlos Nahun Alvarado, 23, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with assault on a female following a domestic incident.

• Constancia Beltran Landaverde, 30, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon following a domestic dispute.

• Jaya Ayanna Thomas, 19, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with possession of up to 1/2 oz. of marijuana.

• Richard William Stevens, 59, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with felony incest between certain near relatives.

• Charlotte Isabelle Gragg, 18, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with concealment of merchandise.

• Timothy Scott Glover, 30, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with possession of 1/2 to 1 1/2 oz. of marijuana.

• James Douglad Grant, 49, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon after a domestic incident.

• Lori Ann Barnes, 57, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with simple assault.

In Salisbury Police reports

• Derrick Dashawn Brown, 28, was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

• Nicholas Parker Palmore, 41, was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with assault on a female.