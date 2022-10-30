Kannapolis History Associates meeting on 1776 Phifer graveyard survey on Nov. 7

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 30, 2022

By Staff Report

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis History Associates meeting will feature Keith Seramur of Seramur & Associates sharing findings of a ground penetrating Radar (GPR) evaluation of the 1767 Phifer graveyard that was conducted in October of 2018. Seramur has been unable to present his findings due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The meeting is Monday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. at A.L. Brown High School’s social room.

Seramur’s licensed geological professional corporation was established in North Carolina in 2002 and provides a range of services using geoarchaeology, geomorphology, paleontology, geophysics and marine surveys.  A hyper stacking antenna was used for the survey of historic Phifer graveyard. The GPR system sends pulses of electromagnetic energy or radar into the earth through a transmitter. The radar waves propagate through the subsurface and are partially reflected, back to the receiver when materials with different dielectric properties (conductivity) are encountered below the surface.

