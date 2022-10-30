Coat, pajama drive for Family Crisis Council

SALISBURY — Erica Leigh Averill is holding a coat and pajama drive for the Family Crisis Council in Rowan County as a project as she serves as Ms. North Carolina Petite. The shelter needs coats and pajamas for children, teens and women, as well as warm pajamas for all ages. Teen boys are often overlooked because it’s a women’s shelter. If you can provide items, contact her at 704-698-8190 or drop them off at the shelter at 504 N Long St.