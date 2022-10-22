Spencer Woman’s Club celebrates 80 years 

SPENCER — The Spencer Woman’s Club members held a party and open house to celebrate its founding and community achievements over the last 80 years.

The club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs and continues to be dedicated to promoting charitable and educational interests.

“‘Living the Volunteer Spirit,’ is our motto,” said Susan Morris, current member and past president of the organization that began on Sept. 2, 1942.

The Spencer Woman’s Club was founded during war times and the efforts of the women centered around answering the call of duty on the homefront.

During its first years in existence the club worked with groups such as the Girl Scouts, invited various speakers to come and educate them on subjects ranging from home management to government policies, and sent delegates to district meetings. In the 1950s the club’s efforts broadened to the Cancer Crusade, and activities for Spencer’s youth.

For the celebration, Club members gathered at the club house which was built in the 1950s.

Nancy Blackwell was presented with an outstanding achievement award for her dedication to the club since joining over 40 years ago.

In attendance were current club members, perspective new members and special guests, NC General Federation Women’s Club (GFWC) President, Kim Fulcher and Francis Lewis, GFWC state treasurer.

The woman’s club is still active and pursues projects which benefit the social, civic, and domestic betterment of our community.

Light refreshments were served and club member Jacqui Watson made a cake which was decorated in blue and white, the federation colors.

The Spencer Woman’s Club meets on the second Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. at the clubhouse, which is located at 101 3rd St. in Spencer. Any new members who live in Rowan County are welcome.

The next meeting will be held on Thursday, Nov. 10 and the topic will be civic engagement and outreach, which will include

• Celebration for Veterans

• American Diabetes Month

• Donate to local schools’ clothing closets

For more information, contact Beth Morris Nance at 704-239-3729.