US 52 in Granite Quarry closing Saturday for live burn exercise

GRANITE QUARRY — The Granite Quarry Fire Department will be performing a live burn training exercise on a structure located at 504 South Salisbury Ave. (U.S. Highway 52), which will be closed from approximately 7 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 22.

All lanes on U.S. 52 will be closed so the detour will take travelers along Depot and South Main streets.

You can contact the N.C. Department of Transportation with questions at 704-630-3200.

Click on the link below for a map of the detour route and closure location:

https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/edit?mid=1Pm9QoIriFZXWBnDC1JoRmBv6OiOdhHY&usp=sharing

TIMS Entry incident # 644739 can be found at the following link: DriveNC.gov | North Carolina Traffic & Travel Information