Blotter Oct. 6

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

Vandalism was reported at a business on West C Street in Kannapolis that occurred sometime between midnight and 8 a.m. Oct. 3.

Danny Dexter Laney, 44, was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with assault on a female.

Tajha Marie Parker, 19, was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

Dominic Ray Desanto, 32, was arrested on Oct. 3 and charged with assault on a female.

Cathy Louise Allison, 64, was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with communicating threats.

Meagan Marie Huckabee, 34, was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with simple assault.

Alfred Russell Davis, 40, was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Salisbury Police

A larceny was reported on East Innes Street that occurred about 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5. Total estimated loss was $295.

Tony Curtis Barrino, 52, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with resisting arrest.

Dequilla Gibson Steele, 48, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with simple assault.