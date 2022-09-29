RSS Schools closed Friday in advance of storm

SALISBURY — Due to the forecast for heavy wind and rain from Tropical Storm Ian, Rowan-Salisbury Schools will be closed for students Friday.

Staff will have an optional remote workday and all Friday afternoon activities will be canceled.

Staff members should refer to their email or supervisor’s guidelines for working options.

Livingstone College’s Emergency Response Team will make an announcement by 8 a.m. Friday regarding whether classes will be in-person or virtual. All evening and weekend classes on Saturday will be remote.

In case of power outages, students will be directed to remain in their residence halls. The cafeteria will operate on a brunch schedule beginning today and until further notice.

Campus operations will be available on www.livingstone.edu and on the official social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.