New edition of Salisbury magazine out
Published 12:05 am Tuesday, September 27, 2022
The latest edition of Salisbury Magazine is available now, and features a story on our local television Emmy-winning news guy, David Whisenant.
Although he did not know about the assignment at the time the magazine story was written, Whisenant has just returned from the assignment of a lifetime for the world’s biggest Anglo-phile — covering the funeral of England’s late monarch, Queen Elizabeth.
Pick up your copy at your local newsstand.