College football: Virginia State pulls away from Blue Bears
Published 8:41 pm Saturday, September 24, 2022
Staff report
SALISBURY — Virginia State overpowered Livingstone 37-7 in CIAA action played in front of 1,500 fans at Alumni Memorial Stadium.
Livingstone (1-3, 0-2) hung in Saturday evening’s game for a half with a stout defensive effort, but the visiting Trojans (3-1, 2-0) pulled away in the second half.
Virginia State scored a touchdown in the opening minutes, but the Blue Bears kept the deficit at 7-0 until late in the first half.
Then Virginia State got nine points in the final 87 seconds of the half to get some breathing room.
After a Matt Ward field goal with 1:47 left in the half made it 10-0, Livingstone tried to strike back.
A forced fumble on a sack proved disastrous, and Virginia State scored on a touchdown pass by QB Jordan Davis with just four seconds left on the clock to make it 16-0 at the break.
Davis threw for 251 yards and added two rushing touchdowns. Darius Hagans rushed for 111 yards.
Livingstone was down 37-0 when it scored in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard pass from Lazarus Anderson to Matthew Henry.
With four sacks, Livingstone wound up with negligible rushing yards. The Blue Bears threw for 114.
Next for the Blue Bears is a trip to Bowie State.
Virginia State 37, Livingstone 7
VSU 7 9 7 14 — 37
Livingstone 0 0 0 7 — 7
First Quarter
VS — Davis 8 run (Ward kick), 12:57.
Second Quarter
VS — Ward FG 28, 1:27
VS — Simon 1 pass from Davis (kick failed), 0:04
Third Quarter
VS — Davis 13 run (Ward kick), 4:14.
Fourth Quarter
VS — Hagans 6 run (Ward kick), 14:26
VS — Bailey 1 run (Ward kick), 8:38
LC — Henry 3 pass from Anderson (kick), 4:43
A_1,500.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — VSU: Hagans 23-111; Bailey 13-59; Davis 10-41. LC: Q. Smith 3-35; D. Smith 3-11; Harris 5-6; Tutson 4-5.
PASSING – VSU: Davis 18-30-1, 251. LC: Anderson 9-18-2, 99; Mukuamu 6-14-0, 15.
RECEIVING — VSU: Jackson 4-86; Ray 4-80; Porter 3-25. LC: Henry 7-53; Bryant 2-11; Fields 1-23; Tutson 1-16; Parker 1-5.