High school sports: Jayvee football a Thursday tradition

Jayvee football

North won 36-20 over South Davidson on Thursday in Spencer.

Jojo Tarver scored four touchdowns. He had a kickoff return touchdown, two rushing touchdowns and a touchdown when he scooped a blocked punt.

Ason Best had a receiving touchdown for the Cavaliers (2-2).

•••

West Rowan edged Carson 22-16 on Thursday in China Grove.

Jaylen Neely scored two rushing touchdowns for the Falcons (2-3).

Brant Graham scored a rushing TD.

Karieem Hairston intercepted two passes.

Kam Alexander and Tristin Clawson scored touchdowns for the Cougars (1-4).

Carson scored two on a safety and played well on special teams.

Carson has lost four close ones.

•••

Emmanuel Asare scored three touchdowns and a 2-point conversion and led Salisbury (4-0) to a 20-16 win against Thomasville on Thursday at Ludwig Stadium.

•••

South Rowan lost 18-12 to Northwest Cabarrus at Donnell Stadium on Thursday.

Landon Deal threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Tristian Littlejohn and James Ritchie had a 1-yard scoring run for the Raiders (0-4).

Scores:

Davie 21, R.J. Reynolds 8. Davie is 3-1.

Hickory Ridge 40, A.L. Brown 12. Wonders are 1-3.

Concord 20, East Rowan 0. Mustangs are 0-4.

·