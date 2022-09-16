High school sports: Jayvee football a Thursday tradition
Published 1:46 am Friday, September 16, 2022
Staff report
Thursday’s roundup …
Jayvee football
North won 36-20 over South Davidson on Thursday in Spencer.
Jojo Tarver scored four touchdowns. He had a kickoff return touchdown, two rushing touchdowns and a touchdown when he scooped a blocked punt.
Ason Best had a receiving touchdown for the Cavaliers (2-2).
•••
West Rowan edged Carson 22-16 on Thursday in China Grove.
Jaylen Neely scored two rushing touchdowns for the Falcons (2-3).
Brant Graham scored a rushing TD.
Karieem Hairston intercepted two passes.
Kam Alexander and Tristin Clawson scored touchdowns for the Cougars (1-4).
Carson scored two on a safety and played well on special teams.
Carson has lost four close ones.
•••
Emmanuel Asare scored three touchdowns and a 2-point conversion and led Salisbury (4-0) to a 20-16 win against Thomasville on Thursday at Ludwig Stadium.
•••
South Rowan lost 18-12 to Northwest Cabarrus at Donnell Stadium on Thursday.
Landon Deal threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Tristian Littlejohn and James Ritchie had a 1-yard scoring run for the Raiders (0-4).
Scores:
Davie 21, R.J. Reynolds 8. Davie is 3-1.
Hickory Ridge 40, A.L. Brown 12. Wonders are 1-3.
Concord 20, East Rowan 0. Mustangs are 0-4.
·