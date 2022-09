• Angel Antonio Vega, 19, was arrested Sept. 12 and charged with possession of less than 1/2 oz of marijuana.

• Michael Paul Taylor, 44, was arrested Sept. 12 and charged with assault on a female.

• Police investigated a report of vandalism on Pearl Street that occurred just after 11 p.m. Sept. 11.

• A bicycle was reported stolen from a residence on Lloyd Street sometime between 1 and 10 a.m. Sept. 12. Total estimated loss was $500.