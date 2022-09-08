Catawba part of Exercise is Medicine on Campus program

SALISBURY — Catawba College is now one of 196 other colleges and universities in the United States taking part in Exercise is Medicine on Campus.

The program is a global health initiative managed by the American College of Sports Medicine. Its goal is to make physical activity assessment and promotion accessible for people everywhere, and of all abilities. Exercise is Medicine on Campus is committed to the belief that physical activity promotes optimal health and is integral in the prevention and treatment of many medical conditions.

The initiative calls upon universities and colleges to promote physical activity among students, faculty, and staff by engaging in on-campus events, as well as off-campus events to assist in improving the health and wellness of the citizens of the Salisbury community through physical activity. Catawba plans on doing this by making movement a part of the daily campus culture, assessing physical activity at every student health visit and providing the tools necessary to strengthen healthy physical activity habits.

“Dr. Ryan Fairall has come to Catawba and in just his first year, has brought Exercise is Medicine On-Campus to Catawba College,” said Dr. James Hand, dean of Catawba’s School of Health and Human Performance, in a news release.

Faculty from the School of Health Sciences and Human Performance and staff from the college’s Wellness and Intramural Sports program will work together to host events throughout the academic year

For more information, contact Dr. Ryan R. Fairall at rfairall22@catawba.edu or visit https://www.exerciseismedicine.org/eim-in-action/eim-on-campus/.