Blotter for Sept. 7

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, September 7, 2022

By Staff Report

Salisbury Police reports

• A burglary on West Jake Alexander Boulevard was reported to have occurred about 3:43 a.m. Sept. 3.

• Larceny from a motor vehicle on South Main Street was reported just before 8 a.m. Sept. 3. Total estimated loss was $180.

• A report of the use of counterfeit money was reported on West Jake Alexander Boulevard about 5:15 p.m. Sept. 3.

• A theft from a motor vehicle on Lakewood Drive was reported to have occurred between 2:19 and 10:25 a.m. Sept. 4. Total estimated loss $425.

• A theft from Steven Drive was reported to have occurred between noon, April 1 and 6 p.m. Sept. 4. Total estimated loss was $700.

• Shots fired into an occupied dwelling on 1st Street was reported to have occurred between 10:48 and 11:30 p.m. Sept. 4. No reported injuries.

• Michael Bernard Winston, 28, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with assault on a female by a male over the age of 18.

• Robert Martin Steady, 60, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with indecent liberties with children.

• Brian Eugene Mishak, 44, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with resisting arrest/obstructing an officer.

• Gregory Travis Houston, 39, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with misdemeanor possession of less than 1/2 ounce of marijuana.

 

