Local golf: 2022 Labor Day Four-Ball complete results
Published 2:25 am Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Labor Day 4-Ball
Championship Flight
Black tees
Saturday
(1) Dorsett-Smith d. (16) Lentz-Frye 1-up
(5) Swaringen-Swaringen d. (12) McIntyre-Vinson, 1-up
(2) Alcorn-Edwards d. (15) Gill-Robinson, 1-up
(6) Szalay-Jensen d. (11) Mulkey-Mulkey, 19 holes
(3) Lipe-Little d. (14) Honeycutt-Ridenhour, 2 and 1
(10) Mitchell-Gregg d. (7) Pegram-Bowers, 1-up
(4) McCoy-McCoy d. (13) Benfield-Wright, 3 and 2
(9) Brincefield-Barr d. (8) Wright-Dorsett, 5 and 4
Sunday’s quarterfinals
(9) Brincefield-Barr d. (1) K. Dorsett-Smith, 3 and 2
(5) Swaringen-Swaringen d. (4) McCoy-McCoy, 1-up
(3) Lipe-Little d. (6) Szalay-Jensen, 21 holes
(2) Alcorn-Edwards d. (10) Mitchell-Gregg, 3 and 2
Consolation
(8) K. Wright-M. Dorsett d. (16) Lentz-Frye, 1-up
(12) McIntyre-Vinson d. (13) Benfield-J. Wright, 1-up
(11) T. Mulkey-E. Mulkey d. Honeycutt-Ridenhour, 19 holes
(15) Gill-Robinson d. (7) Pegram-Bowers, 4 and 3
Monday’s semifinals
(9) Brincefield-Barr d. (5) Swaringen-Swaringen, 19 holes
(3) Lipe-Little d. (2) Alcorn-Edwards, 1-up
Consolation semifinals
(12) McIntyre-Vinson d. (8) K. Wright-M. Dorsett, 1-up
(15) Gill-Robinson d. (11) Mulkey-Mulkey, 1-up
Monday’s championship
(9) Brincefield-Barr d. (3) Lipe-Little, 5 and 3
Consolation final
(15) Gill-Robinson d. (12) McIntyre-Vinson, 1-up
Open First Flight
Blue tees
Saturday
(1) Taylor-Clayton d. (8) Stout-Hiatt, 4 and 2
(7) Rae-Nesbitt d. (2) Lee-Harvey, 3 and 2
(3) Allen-Paschal d. (6) Lombard-Bernhardt, 4 and 2
(5) Correll-Correll d. (4) Brown-Fesperman, 19 holes
Sunday’s semifinals
(1) Taylor-Clayton d. (5) Correll-Correll, 5 and 3
(3) Allen-Paschal d. (7) Rae-Nesbitt, 1-up
Consolation
(4) Brown-Fesperman d. (8) Stout-Hiatt, 7 and 6
(2) Lee-Harvey d. (6) Lombard-Bernhardt, 2 and 1
Monday’s championship
(1) Taylor-Clayton d. (3) Allen-Paschal, 2 and 1
Consolation
(2) Lee-Harvey d. (4) Brown-Fesperman, 19 holes
Open Second Flight
Blue tees
Saturday
(8) Adams-Cooper d. (1) Waller-Moore, 1-up
(7) Owen-Merreld d. (2) Fesperman-Earnhardt, 5 and 4
(6) Frick-Wray d. (3) Keller-Summers, 4 and 3
(4) Dulkoski-Morgan d. (5) Myers-Weiker, 5 and 4
Sunday’s semifinals
(8) Adams-Cooper d. (4) Dulkoski-Morgan, 3 and 1
(7) Owen-Merrell d. (6) Frick-Wray, 19 holes
Consolation
(5) Myers-Weiker d. (1) Waller-Moore, 19 holes
(2) Fesperman-Earnhardt d. (3) Keller-Summers, 4 and 3
Monday’s championship
(7) Owen-Merell d. (8) Adams-Cooper, 23 holes
Consolation
(2) Fesperman-Earnhardt d. (5) Myers-Weiker, 5 and 4
Open Third Flight
Blue tees
Saturday
(4) Van Wagenberg-Campbell d. (5) Chapman-Little, 1-up
(3) Clarke-Owen d. (6) 66Currin-Antosek, 2 and 1
(2) Morgan-Kramer d. (7) Monteith-Newell, 3 and 1
(1) McIntyre-Jones d. (8) Honeycutt-Beard, 6 and 5
Sunday’s semifinals
(1) McIntyre-Jones d. (4) Van Wagenberg-Campbell, 3 and 1
(3) Clarke-Owen d. (2) Morgan-Kramer, 5 and 4
Consolation
(8) Honeycutt-Beard d. (5) Chapman-Little, 1-up
(7) Monteith-Newell d. (6) Currin-Antosek
Monday’s championship
(3) Clarke-Owen d. (1) McIntyre-Jones, 1-up
Consolation
(7) Monteith-Newell d. (8) Honeycutt-Beard, 3 and 2
Open Fourth Flight
Blue tees
Saturday
(4)Nester-Striplin d. (5) Haire-Belk, 3 and 2
(6) Burke-Swaringen d. (3) Holshouser-Holshouser, 3 and 2
(7) Coward-Jackson d. (2) Hynes-Kennedy, 19 holes
(8) Basinger-Kennerly d. (1) Swaim-West, 5 and 4
Sunday’s semifinals
(8) Basinger-Kennerly d. (4) Nester-Striplin, 5 and 4
(7) Coward-Jackson d. (6) Burke-Swaringen, 3 and 2
Consolation
(5) Haire-Belk d. (1) Swaim-West, 3 and 1
(2) Hynes-Kennedy d. (3) Holshouser-Holshouser, 3 and 2
Monday’s championship
(8) Basinger-Kennerly d. (7) Coward-Jackson, 20 holes
Consolation
(2) Hynes-Kennedy d. (5) Haire-Belk, 5 and 3
Open Fifth Flight
Blue tees
First round
(1) Triplett-Watson d. (8) Venrick-Oden, 7 and 6
(3) Hinson-Otile d. (6) Knight-Matney, 4 and 3
(7) Shepard-Hough d. (2) Kyger-Kyger, 3 and 2
(4) Roten-Bailey d. (5) Johnson-Johnson, 8 and 7
Sunday’s semifinals
(1) Triplett-Watson d. (4) Roten-Bailey, 2-up
(3) Hinson-Otile d. (7) Shephard-Hough, 2 and 1
Consolation
(8) Venrick-Oden d. (5) Johnson-Johnson, 10 and 8
(2) Kyger-Kyger d. (6) Knight-Matney, 2-up
Monday’s championship
(3) Hinson-Otile d. (5) Triplett-Watson, 5 and 4
Consolation
(2) Kyger-Kyger d. (8) Venrick-Oden, 4 and 3
Open Sixth Flight
Blue tees
Saturday
(5) Casmus-Comadoll d. (4) Marlowe-Higgins, 24 holes
(3) Lowman-Lowman d. Slagle-Cole, 5 and 4
(2) McDonald-Sutton d. (7) Goodman-Jimenez 19 holes
(1) Little-Little d. (8) Wallace-Williams, 20 holes
Sunday’s semifinals
(5) Casmus-Comadoll d. (1) Little-Little, 2 and 1
(3) Lowman-Lowman d. (2) McDonald-Sutton, 19 holes
Consolation
(8) Wallace-Williams d. (4) Marlowe-Higgins, 4 and 3
(7) Goodman-Jimenez d. (6) Slagle-Cole, 6 and 4
Monday’s championship
(3) Lowman-Lowman d. (5) Casmus-Comadoll, 2 and 1
Consolation
(7) Goodman-Jimenez d. (8) Wallace-Williams, 1-up
Open Seventh Flight
Blue tees
Saturday
(5) Safrit-Helms d. (4) Storey-Lee, 6 and 4
(3) Kyles-Edwards d. (6) Hughes-Petersen
(2) Corpening-Fincher d. (7) Sparger-Sparger, 5 and 4
(8) Wheet-Queen d. (1) Caputo-Fisher, 19 holes
Sunday’s semifinals
(5) Safrit-Helms d. (8) Wheet-Queen, 6 and 5
(2) Corpening-Fincher d. (3) Kyles-Edwards , 1-up
Consolation
(4) Storey-Lee d. (1) Caputo-Fisher, 1-up
(6) Hughes-Petersen d. (7) Sparger-Sparger 4 and 3
Monday’s championship
(5) Safrit-Helms d. (2) Corpening-Fincher, 5 and 4
Consolation
(6) Hughes-Petersen d. (4) Storey-Lee, 2 and 1
Open Eighth Flight
Blue tees
Saturday
(8) Carpenter-Burke d. (1) Troutman-Ritchie, 20 holes
(7) Bullock-Chapman d. (2) McGinnis-Weber, 1-up
(3) Goodman-Goodman d. (6) McIntyre-Boyle, 1-up
(4) Harvey-Tuttle d. (5) Stutts-Whitaker, 6 and 5
Sunday’s semifinals
(4) Harvey-Tuttle d. (8) Carpenter-Burke, 6 and 5
(7) Bullock-Chapman d. (3) Goodman-Goodman, 6 and 5
Consolation
(1) Troutman-Ritchie d. (5) Stutts-Whitaker, 19 holes
(6) McIntyre-Boyle d. (2) McGinnis-Weber, 1-up
Monday’s championship
(7) Bullock-Chapman d. (4) Harvey-Tuttle,1-up
Consolation
(6) McIntyre-Boyle d. (1) Troutman-Ritchie, 6 and 5
65+ Championship Flight
Gold tees
Saturday
(4) Shockford-Stockford d. (5) Rendleman-Beard, 2 and 1
(3) Glenn-Chappell d. (6) Medinger-Priddy, 5 and 4
(7) Brunelle-Harwood d. (2) Norris-Porter, 2 and 1
(1) Henderlite-Kyger d. (8) Ridenhour-Bingham, 25 holes
Sunday’s semifinals
(1) Henderlite-Kyger d. (4) Shockford-Stockford, 19 holes
(3) Glenn-Chappell d. (7) Brunelle-Harwood, 7 and 6
Consolation
(8) Ridenhour-Bingham d. (5) Rendleman-Beard, 4 and 3
(6) Medinger-Priddy d. (2) Norris-Porter, 2 and 1
Monday’s championship
(1) Henderlite-Kyger d. (3) Glenn-Chappell, 3 and 2
Consolation
(8) Ridenhour-Bingham d. (6) Medinger-Priddy, 3 and 2
65+ Open Flight
Gold tees
Saturday
(1) Petrea-Muller d. (8) Gunter-Puckett, 1-up
(7) Lynch-Summerlin d. (2) Goodman-Andrews, 3 and 2
(3) Mangum-Shirk d. (6) Williams-Seybold, 7 and 6
(5) Pope-Weant d. (4) Beard-Troxler, 1-up
Sunday’s semifinals
(1) Petrea-Mueller d. (5) Pope-Weant, 19 holes
(3) Mangum-Shirk d. (7) Lynch-Summerlin, 2 and 1
Consolation
(4) Beard-Troxler d. (8) Gunter-Pickett, 3 and 2
(6) Williams-Seybold d. (2) Goodman-Andrews, 6 and 5
Monday’s championship
(1) Petrea-Mueller d. (3) Mangum-Shirk, 19 holes
Consolation
(4) Beard-Troxler d. (6) Williams-Seybold, 5 and 3
55+ Championship Flight
White tees
First round
(1) Jernigan-Shoaf d. Boltz-Sadowski, 4 and 3
(2) Cobb-Christy d. (7) Heiser-Cheek, 6 and 5
(3) Hubbard-DeRhodes d. (6) Stolsworth-Brady, 2-up
(4) Pickett-McDaniel d. (5) Honeycutt-Gegorek, 3 and 1
Sunday’s semifinals
(4) Pickett-McDaniel d. (1) Jermigan-Shoaf, 1-up
(2) Cobb-Christy d. (3) Hubbard-DeRhodes, 2 and 1
Consolation
(5) Honeycutt-Gegorek d. (8) Boltz-Sandowski, 4 and 3
(7) Heiser-Cheek d. (6) Stolsworth-Brady, 2-up
Monday’s championship
(4) Pickett-McDaniel d. (2) Cobb-Christy, 3 and 2
Consolation
(7) Heiser-Cheek d. (5) Honeycutt-Gegorek, 2 and 1
55+ Open First Flight
White tees
Saturday
(4) Thomas-Fagg d. (5) Holshouser-Sharpe, 2-up
(6) Fesperman-Eidson d. (3) Plummer-Creeger, 6 and 5
(2) Flynn-Rae d. (7) Howell-Davis, 7 and 5
(8) Carpenter-Carpenter d. (1) Casmus-Habeeb, 1-up
Sunday’s semifinals
(4) Thomas-Fagg d. (8) Carpenter-Carpenter, 4 and 3
(6) Fesperman-Eidson d. (2) Flynn-Rae, 2 and 1
Consolation
(5) Holshouser-Sharpe d. (1) Casmus-Habeeb, 2 and 1
(7) Howell-Davis d. (3) Creeger-Plummer, 2 and 1
Monday’s championship
(4) Thomas-Fagg d. (6) Fesperman-Eidson, 2 and 1
Consolation
(7) Howell-Davis d. (5) Holshouser-Sharpe, 1-up
55+ Open Second Flight
White tees
Saturday
(4) Burk-Beard d. (5) Frick-Denton, 3-up
(3) Jordan-Stevens d. (6) Hammond-Anderson 3 and 2
(2) Thompson-Barefoot d. (7) Cobb-Benfield, 3 and 2
(1) Smith-Post d. (8) Mullis-Torrence, 6 and 5
Sunday’s semifinals
(1) Smith-Post d. (4) Burk-Beard, 4 and 3
(2) Thompson-Barefoot d. (3) Jordan-Stevens, 2-up
Consolation
(8) Mullis-Torrence d. (5) Frick-Denton, 19 holes
(6) Hammond-Anderson d. (7) Cobb-Benfield, 19 holes
Monday’s championship
(2) Thompson-Barefoot d. (1) Smith-Post, 24 holes
Consolation
(8) Mullis-Torrence d. (6) Hammond-Anderson, 6 and 5